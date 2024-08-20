‘Manipal Arogya Card 2024’ Enrolment Now Open

Mangaluru: “The Enrollment of Manipal Arogya Card for the year 2024 has begun”, said Dr B Unnikrishnan– Dean of Kasturba Medical College Mangalore during the press meet held at the Press Club here on August 20.

Addressing the media persons Dr B Unnikrishnan briefed about the Manipal Arogya Card scheme – 2024. Manipal Arogya Card was started with the aim of making quality healthcare affordable to the public. It offers benefits on complete range of healthcare services. Manipal Arogya Card was started in the year 2000 as part of its social responsibility with the objective that quality health care should be made available to everyone at affordable rates.

Dr Chakrapani M – Medical Superintendent, KMC Hospital Attavar, explaining the benefits stated, “Manipal Arogya Card, includes a year and two-year scheme. The cardholder can avail benefits of Medical services across KMC Hospital Attavar, KMC Hospital Dr B R Ambedkar Circle (Jyothi Circle), Durga Sanjeevani Manipal Hospital Kateel, Kasturba Hospital Manipal, Dr. TMA Pai Hospital Udupi, Dr. TMA Pai Rotary Hospital Karkala and Manipal Hospital Goa and 2 dental colleges Manipal College of Dental Sciences Manipal and Mangalore respectively. By paying a small amount, anybody can become a member and avail of the benefits.

Dr Shivananda Prabhu – Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) of Durga Sanjeevani Manipal Hospital, explained the card benefits said, “The Manipal Arogya Cardholder can avail discount up to 50% on consultation, 20% discount on Laboratory investigations, 20% discount on Radiology investigation like CT, MRI, Ultrasound, X-ray, etc, upto 10% discount on the OP Medicines purchased from Hospital Pharmacy & upto 25% concession on Inpatient bill excluding consumables and packages across various award categories. As there is no upper age limit for enrollment, this scheme has helped a lot of senior citizens with their healthcare needs.

Mr Saghir Siddiqui – Regional Chief Operating Officer, KMC Hospital speaking about the membership fees said, “Card membership includes, Individual membership for 1 person, at ₹ 350/-, Family membership includes Cardholder, his/her spouse and any number of unmarried children below 25 years of age at ₹ 700/- and Family plus membership includes individual, spouse, any number of unmarried children below 25 years and up to 4 parents including in-laws at ₹ 900/- which is the additional benefit. For 2 year scheme Individual scheme at ₹ 600/-, Family at₹ 950/- and Family plus at ₹ 1100/-”.

Mr Sachin Karanth – Chief Manager of Sales and Marketing said,“Over the past 23 years, we have been providing quality healthcare services to millions of people at a discounted rate. To know discount patterns of other hospitals and more details, you can visit www.manipalhealthcard.com . The public can enroll the Manipal Health Card from the Counters at KMC Hospital Attavar, KMC Hospital Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Circle & Durga Sanjeevani Manipal Hospital Kateel, and also through Authorised agents Across Dakshina Kannada District & Northern Kerala”.

For Information on Manipal Arogya card agents at different locations or enrolments, the public can contact 7022078002, 0824 2285214.

As a gesture of wishing good health to the Press & media members,Dr B Unnikrishnan– Dean of Kasturba Medical College Mangalore, handed over a Complimentary Manipal Arogya Card to the Media Representatives.