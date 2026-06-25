Manipal: Drunk Driving Accident Accused Remanded to Judicial Custody

Udupi: A court remanded to judicial custody a man accused of driving under the influence of alcohol and causing a serious accident by crashing his car into a scooter on the national highway at Eshwarnagar in Manipal.

The accident occurred around 10:08 p.m. on June 19 near the U-turn in front of Sai Sagar Hotel in Manipal. According to the complaint, Abhishek Nayak (21), a resident of Karvalu in Alevoor village, was riding his scooter towards his residence in Kelaparkala when a car coming from the MIT side allegedly collided with his vehicle.

The car was reportedly driven by Samegdh L.J. (25), a resident of Mudaru in Karkala taluk. Police said the accident occurred because the accused drove rashly and negligently while under the influence of alcohol.

Abhishek Nayak sustained serious injuries in the accident, while both the scooter and the car were damaged.

A case was registered at the Manipal Police Station regarding the incident.

Following an investigation, police arrested the accused on June 22 and produced him before the court, which remanded him to judicial custody.