Manipur: Security forces recover arms & ammunition, 16 militants held

Imphal: In a series of joint operations, the Army and other security forces have recovered illegally held 27 arms, improvised explosive devices (IEDs), grenades, various ammunition and war-like stores, officials said on Sunday.

The security forces also arrested 16 militants of different outfits.

A Defence spokesperson said that the Army, Assam Rifles, CRPF, BSF, ITBP and Manipur Police during the past few days recovered 27 arms, several IEDs, grenades, different types of ammunition and war-like stores from six districts — Churachandpur, Tengnoupal, Imphal East, Senapati, Kakching and Bishnupur.

He said that the recovered arms include AK series rifles, Self-Loading Rifles (SLR), sub-machine gun, .303 rifle, single-barrel rifle, modified long-range mortars (Pompi), and improvised mortars.

Multiple joint operations by the Indian Army, Assam Rifles and Manipur Police conducted in the hill and valley districts resulted in the apprehension of 16 cadres belonging to the valley and hill-based insurgent groups, along with the recovery of a pistol, mobile phones, two-wheelers and currency, the spokesperson said.

The apprehended cadres and the recovered items have been handed over to the Manipur Police. These coordinated efforts by security forces highlight their unwavering commitment to maintaining peace and security in Manipur, the defence PRO stated.

Meanwhile, Assam Rifles conducted Agniveer registration drives under the Agnipath Scheme in Tengnoupal District, which shares borders with Myanmar.

The defence spokesman said that informative sessions were organised for youths in various villages, providing detailed guidance on eligibility criteria, the selection process, and the benefits of joining as an Agniveer.

Assam Rifles assured continuous support through access to essential resources, mentorship and preparatory training. As of the close of registration, youths from Moreh have enthusiastically registered, reflecting a major milestone in encouraging youth participation in the armed forces.