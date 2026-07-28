Manish Tewari seeks LS debate on alleged pellet gun use against student protesters

New Delhi: Congress MP Manish Tewari submitted a notice for an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha, seeking a discussion regarding the purported use of pellet guns by Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel during a student march to Parliament on July 20. He said the protest, organised in response to alleged examination paper leaks, resulted in injuries to over 80 people.

In his notice addressed to the Secretary-General of the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, Tewari urged the House to suspend its scheduled business and take up the issue as a matter of urgent public importance.

“I hereby give notice of my intention to ask for leave to move a motion for the adjournment of the business of the house for the purpose of discussing a definite matter of urgent importance,” the Congress leader stated in the notice.

Seeking immediate parliamentary intervention, Tewari called for the suspension of Question Hour, Zero Hour and other listed business to allow a comprehensive debate on the incident.

“I move that this House do suspend Question Hour, Zero Hour and all other listed business of the day to discuss the reported use of pellet guns by the Rapid Action Force against unarmed student protesters during the July 20, 2026 march to Parliament, which left over 80 people injured. Only minimum force should have been used on a peaceful protest, yet excessive force was deployed in violation of citizens’ constitutional rights, making immediate parliamentary deliberation on officer accountability and victim compensation essential,” he said.

He further appealed to the government to adjourn the day’s business and facilitate a detailed discussion on what he termed a matter of national importance.

“I therefore urge the government to adjourn the business for today and allow a full discussion on this matter of urgent national importance,” he said.

Meanwhile, an internal inquiry by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is underway to examine allegations that pellet guns were used against protesters during the large-scale agitation in the national capital. According to media reports citing official sources, the inquiry team is expected to submit its findings within the coming week.

Sources familiar with the investigation told NDTV that at least one RAF personnel has been identified in connection with the alleged firing of pellets during the protest in Connaught Place. Preliminary findings reportedly indicate that seven rounds were discharged by the personnel concerned. Of these, five are said to have struck protesters, while two did not hit anyone.

Pellet guns and shock batons form part of the standard equipment available to the RAF, which functions as the specialised riot-control wing of the CRPF.

Officials said the inquiry will also examine the circumstances under which the weapons were allegedly used, the locations where they were fired, and whether established operational protocols were followed. Any further action, they added, will depend on the conclusions reached by the investigation.

Responding to questions on the matter, CRPF Director General Gyanendra Pratap Singh said that a professional post-event assessment would be conducted, as is customary after major operations.

Earlier reports indicated that at least four individuals had sustained pellet-related injuries. A government hospital had reportedly confirmed pellet wounds in one victim, prompting Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi to question whether the government had authorised the use of such weapons.

The controversy stems from the July 20 protest march to Parliament, held on the opening day of the Monsoon Session. Demonstrators were demanding the resignation of former Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged examination paper leaks.

Police resorted to tear gas and a lathi-charge after violence broke out during the march. While student groups alleged that pellet guns were also used, Delhi Police denied the claim, stating that it neither possesses nor deploys pellet guns during protest management operations.