NDA’s Mangal Milan meet underway; NCPI MPs join for first time

New Delhi: The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Parliamentary Party meeting ‘Mangal Milan’ commenced in the Parliament Library Building (PLB) on Tuesday, a day after the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, was introduced in the Lok Sabha.

For the first time, former Trinamool Congress rebels, now the NCPI MPs, are attending the deliberations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi and Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh, along with other NDA MPs, arrived at the G.M.C. Balayogi Auditorium to attend the meeting.

NCPI MPs Kakoli Ghosh, Shatabdi Roy, and Saayoni Ghosh, who were earlier with the Trinamool Congress, are also attending the meeting.

The discussion among NDA members has been called at a time when the Centre is looking to push the anti-cheating Bill and the Opposition is gearing up to corner the government over alleged ‘police brutality’ against protesting students at Jantar Mantar.

The Bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha by MoS Jitendra Singh on Monday amid continuous heavy sloganeering by the Opposition.

This Bill seeks to amend the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024.

The proposed amendment aims to enhance transparency and integrity in the examination system through stricter legal provisions while ensuring that the future of students remains fully protected. Among the key features are stringent penalties, including imprisonment of up to 10 years, a fine of up to Rs 10 crore, confiscation of assets of those found guilty, and the establishment of a mechanism to ensure verdicts are delivered within three months.

‘Mangal Milan’ meeting is virtually the rebranded weekly NDA parliamentary party strategy session held to foster constructive debate and seamless alliance alignment.

Apart from chalking out daily floor management and cross-party consensus during Parliament sessions, the ‘Mangal Milan’ meeting also serves as a medium to promote coordination with NDA constituents.

The meeting promotes the participation of NDA MPs in debates and the distribution of speaking roles among key allies, including the Shiv Sena, LJP, TDP, JDU, and other regional parties.