​Manmohan Singh deserved much better in both life and death: Assam CM hits back at Congress

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma hit back at Congress following the allegation by opposition leaders that the state government had shown disrespect towards former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh during his final journey.

CM Sarma launched a scathing attack on the Congress party, saying, “Manmohan Singh deserved much better both in life and death.”

Taking to X, the CM wrote, “Dr. Manmohan Singh, a statesman of unparalleled dignity and intellect, deserved much better, both in life and in death. It is deeply disheartening to witness the Congress Party attempting to stir controversy around his final journey, diminishing the solemnity it truly deserved.”

CM Sarma also alleged that Congress had shown disregard towards former Prime Minister Narasimha Rao and former President Pranab Mukherjee.

“This is not the first time they have shown such disregard – be it towards the legacy of Narasimha Rao or Pranab Mukherjee, the Congress has, unfortunately, treated its own with indifference,” he said.

The Chief Minister also mentioned in his X post, “The people of India have bid Dr. Singh a respectful and heartfelt farewell, recognising his invaluable contributions to the nation. Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji has already announced a fitting memorial to honour his legacy, reflecting the nation’s gratitude. Yet, the actions of some, who seek to turn this moment of mourning into an opportunity for political gain, are deeply painful.”

According to CM Sarma, the public still remembers the indignities inflicted upon Manmohan Singh during his tenure, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s infamous gestures that undermined his stature.

“Such actions remain etched in the nation’s memory. At the very least, in his passing, Dr. Singh’s legacy should not be sullied by political opportunism. Let us honour his memory with the dignity and respect he so richly deserves, free from any discord or manipulation by the leadership of the Congress party,” he said.

The CM’s reaction came against the backdrop of Assam Congress leader Debabrata Saikia’s claim that the state government has violated its decision to observe the seven-day state mourning due to the demise of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

The CM also mentioned that all official entertainment programmes have been cancelled for the next seven days.