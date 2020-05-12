Spread the love



















Manmohan Singh discharged from AIIMS



New Delhi: Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has been discharged from Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Tuesday, a source said.

Singh was brought to the AIIMS on Sunday at 8.45 p.m.

According to the AIIMS sources, Singh was admitted for observation, investigation after he developed a febrile reaction to the new medication and complained of chest pain and breathlessness, sources said.

The senior Congress leader was under the supervision of doctor Nitish Nayak and was kept under observation at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

He was also tested for COVID-19 and fortunately he was shifted out of an intensive care unit (ICU) to a private ward, while his Covid-19 test result came negative on Monday.

In 2009, Singh underwent a successful coronary by-pass surgery at AIIMS, a complex beating-heart operation that took nearly 14 hours.

