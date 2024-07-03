Maoist accused in 2005 Venkatammanahalli massacre held in K’taka

Tumakuru: The police have arrested a suspected Maoist, who was allegedly involved in the 2005 massacre of seven policemen and a bus cleaner at Venkatammanahalli village in Karnataka’s Tumakuru district, sources said on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Komulu Mutyala Chandru, a resident of Garaladinne Keshavapura in Andhra Pradesh.

According to the police, Chandru was part of a gang of about 300 Maoists who laid siege to a police camp at Venkatammanahalli in 2005.

The accused, who was working as a civic worker in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), has been sent to judicial custody, the police said.

On February 11, 2005, at about 10.30 p.m., nearly 300 Maoists ambushed a police camp at Venkatammanahalli village, killing seven policemen and one civilian besides leaving five others injured.