Margadeepa Cultural Committee Launches Preparations for Saarvajanik Ganeshotsava 2026 in UAE

With the divine blessings of Lord Sri Ganesha, the remover of obstacles and the harbinger of wisdom, prosperity, and auspicious beginnings, the Margadeepa Cultural Committee officially commenced the preparations for its grand Saarvajanika Ganeshotsava 2026 with the ceremonial release of the invitation brochure and the launch of its promotional campaign at Pune Residency, Dubai. Margadeepa Cultural Committee has been conducting this for the past 12 years successfully.

The sacred occasion marked the beginning of the journey towards the grand celebration of Saarvajanik Ganeshotsava 2026, which will be held on 20 September 2026 at the Indian Association Hall, Ajman. Filled with devotion, enthusiasm, and a spirit of unity, the gathering reflected the community’s commitment to celebrating Lord Ganesha with grandeur and reverence.

The programme was graced by the esteemed presence of the Chief Guests, Mr. Vishwanath Shetty, President of Sharjah Karnataka Sangha; Mr. Shodhan Prasad, Head of Sandhya Creations; and Mr. Lakshmeesh Chetan, Vice President of Ramakshatriya Sangha UAE. In their inspiring addresses, they appreciated the committee’s efforts in preserving Indian culture and traditions while bringing devotees together in the UAE to celebrate the blessings of Lord Ganesha.

On this auspicious occasion, Mr. Sugandharaj Bekal and Mr. Ajith Korakodu were appointed as the Chief Conveners of the festival. Mr. Satish Hangaluru was entrusted with the responsibility of overseeing the cultural programmes, while Mrs. Smita Ganesh Rao was appointed as the Head of the Women’s Wing. Their appointments were welcomed with confidence and best wishes for the successful organization of the festival.

The ceremony was attended by Mr. Mahesh Chandragiri, President of the Margadeepa Cultural Committee; Mr. Praveen Uppoor, Vice President; Mr. Sunil Rao, Secretary; Mr. Rajesh Rao Pune, Treasurer; Mr. Bipin Chandra Nayak, Joint Secretary; Mr. Subrahmanya K., Sports Secretary; and a large gathering of committee members, volunteers, devotees, and well-wishers.

As the preparations begin under the divine grace of Lord Sri Ganesha, the Margadeepa Cultural Committee warmly invites devotees, families, and members of the community to participate in this sacred celebration. May Lord Ganesha (Vighnaharta) remove all obstacles, bless every home with peace, happiness, good health, and prosperity, and make Saarvajanik Ganeshotsava 2026 a memorable occasion filled with devotion, cultural splendour, and the spirit of togetherness.