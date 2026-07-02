College student assaulted after confronting eve-teasers in Chikkaballapur; FIR registered

Chikkaballapur: A first-year engineering student was allegedly assaulted by a group that barged into her house after she confronted two men for allegedly harassing her in Chintamani town of Karnataka’s Chikkaballapur district. Police have registered an FIR against the accused and launched an investigation, police said on Thursday.

The victim, identified as S. Meghana, sustained injuries in the attack and is undergoing treatment. She was initially treated at a hospital in Kolar before being shifted to the Mother and Children Hospital in Chintamani for further care.

According to police and the victim, the incident began on Wednesday evening at around 4.30 P.M. when Meghana, who also teaches dance to students at a local high school in Chintamani, was walking towards her two-wheeler after work to bring her sisters back from the school.

She alleged that two men, teased and harassed her while she was on the road.

Narrating the incident, Meghana said, “I was going to school to bring my sisters home. Two men who appeared to be in an inebriated state called out to me. When I asked them why they were calling me, they tried to touch me inappropriately and kept coming towards me. I pushed them away, but they continued. I slapped them in self-defence.”

After returning home, Meghana informed her mother about the incident.

According to the complaint, at around 8.30 P.M., a group of around 10 to 20 people, including Karthik, Vinod, Shalini and Kavya, allegedly barged into the family’s house in the Ashraya locality of Chintamani town.

The accused allegedly questioned Meghana for slapping the two men and assaulted her and her family members. They are also accused of pelting stones at the house before entering the premises.

The complainant alleged that the group tore Meghana’s clothes, attacked her with a knife and blade, and threatened to kill her. She sustained injuries during the assault before local residents intervened and rescued her.

“They came into our house asking, ‘How dare you slap us?’ They attacked me with a knife, tore my clothes and injured me. I had not seen many of their faces before this incident,” Meghana alleged.

The victim further claimed that after the complaint was lodged, her mother was threatened with dire consequences if the family pursued the case.

“We have filed a complaint with the police. An FIR has been registered. My mother has also been threatened that she will not be spared for filing the complaint,” she said.

Police have registered a case at the Chintamani Town Police Station against the accused based on the complaint. The investigation is underway, and efforts are being made to apprehend all those involved in the alleged assault.

Authorities are also examining video footage of the incident that was reportedly recorded on a mobile phone. Police are yet to issue an official statement on the allegations made by the victim.



