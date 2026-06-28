Massive fire engulfs two warehouses in Maha’s Bhiwandi; no casualties reported

New Delhi: Two separate fire incidents were reported in Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi in the early hours of Sunday, with warehouses storing wooden pallets and tyres catching fire in different parts of the Nimbavali area.

No casualties have been reported in either incident, while firefighting operations are underway.

In the first incident, a fire broke out at a warehouse storing wooden pallets in Nimbavali village, completely engulfing the structure. According to the warehouse owner, the fire brigade was informed about the blaze around an hour before help could reach the spot, as fire tenders were already engaged in tackling another major fire nearby.

Godown owner Shoeb Dost Maniyar said, “The fire broke out about half an hour ago, as some people informed us. This is the business of manufacturing and storing wooden and plastic pallets… We have suffered losses of around Rs 15-20 lakh.”

The exact cause of the blaze is yet to be determined.

In a separate incident, another warehouse storing tyres and wooden pallets caught fire in the Nimbavali area along the Mumbai-Nashik Highway in Bhiwandi. Three fire tenders from the Bhiwandi Fire Brigade were rushed to the spot, and efforts to bring the blaze under control are continuing.

Fireman Suresh said, “This incident occurred in Nimbavali village. The warehouse stores both new and used tyres… We received the call at around 3:17 a.m., and three fire tenders are currently engaged in firefighting operations.”

Authorities confirmed that no injuries or fatalities have been reported in the second incident. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Officials are continuing firefighting operations at both locations, and further details are awaited.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Forest Minister Ganesh Naik, earlier on Thursday, addressed the rising concern of forest fires in the Konkan region, attributing them largely to a lack of public awareness and deep-rooted misconceptions among local farmers.

He was responding to a question raised by MLA Prashant Thakur. Minister Naik pointed out that many farmers mistakenly believe that burning dry leaves and biomass, a practice locally linked to preparing paddy fields, makes the soil more fertile.

“In reality, burning the land damages soil texture and destroys the natural compost-like environment,” Naik explained, emphasising that the forest department is launching a special campaign to dispel these myths.