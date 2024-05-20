Massive Protest against PES University in Bengaluru for Recurrent Student Suicides

Bengaluru: News of the suicide of yet another student of PES University, Rahul Carasala (21), recently surfaced, Bengaluru citizens, led by social worker Dushyant Dubey and members of the St. Broseph Army, organised a peaceful protest at Freedom Park, Bengaluru today condemning the University and pressing the urgency for reforms in the Karnataka Education Act, 1983.

The protest saw a turnout of hundreds of citizens, who jointly called for the government to conduct an official investigation into PES University and its activities.

The demands stated are as follows:

(1) Investigation of PES University: The protesters called upon Deputy Chief Minister Shri DK Shivakumar, Chief Minister Shri Siddaramaiah, and Central Education Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan to investigate PES University and to determine the causes and patterns behind the 4 student suicides.

(2) Criminalising Harassment of Students by Higher Education

Authorities: The protesters further implored Karnataka Higher Education Minister Shri Dr MC Sudhakar to push for amendments to the Karnataka Education Act, 1983 for criminalising the harassment of students by higher education authorities, akin to ragging. The need to empower students and parents with the ability to register an FIR in the police station.

Speaking on the occasion, Dushyant Dubey stated – “9 months ago we had conducted the protest to get Justice for Aditya Prabhu at this very spot. The slogans raised that day were for ‘No More Student Deaths’, and to ‘Investigate PES University’, since then, letters and memorandums have been submitted to the Government of Karnataka’s Higher Education Minister, Government of Karnataka’s Deputy Chief Minister, Government of Karnataka’s Home Minister, Government of India’s Education Minister, and also to the Member of Parliament of Bengaluru South”, he added, “However, no action was taken against PES University till date and the charge-sheeted professors of PES University in Aditya Prabhu’s suicide were not even suspended.”

He further added that he feels the same state of helplessness as the victims of suicide due to the alleged inaction of the authorities and that he holds the government responsible for the environment of distrust towards the education system amongst students and common citizens alike.

THE BACKGROUND:

21-year-old Rahul Carasala, a B.Tech student at PES University’s Electronic City campus, tragically ended his own life on 14th May 2024 by jumping off of the fifth floor of one of the college buildings. He allegedly took the extreme step due to not being allowed to write an exam on account of being late and being told that he wouldn’t be a part of the college placements as a result.

The incident follows previous student suicides at PES University, with this being the 4th in a year. Aditya Prabhu, a student of PES University’s Girinagar campus, had committed suicide on 17th July 2023 after being reprimanded by university officials for allegedly cheating in the exam and being told that “it’s better to die than to live like this”, as per his mother.

This heartbreaking incident was followed by two more suicides within a short span. Surya M Achar, a third-year BTech student, took his life on December 27, 2023, followed by Vignesh K, a BBA student who ended his life on January 30, 2024, at PES University’s Electronic City campus.

The protesters will be meeting the Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, Shri D.K. Shivakumar, to submit a memorandum of their demands, and to request him to take suitable actions towards investigating PES University.