Master Guys Create 7ft Shivalinga from 25,025 Coins of 25 Paise to Mark Silver Jubilee

Mangaluru: In a remarkable display of artistry and devotion, Master Guys from Kulshekar, Kaikamba, unveiled a breathtaking 7ft Shivalinga crafted from 25,025 twenty-five paise coins during their Silver Jubilee celebrations. This magnificent structure, “Rajathagiri Vasana Linga Swaroopa,” embodies the spirit of “worship through art”.

Speaking to Mangalorean.com Nitin Kotian, a member of Master Guys, said, “We started Master Guys in 1999 with the aim of ‘worship through art.’ Every year, we display our art by creating unique Ganesh idols during Ganesh Chaturthi. Earlier, we created a 12ft Ganesh from coconuts, Ganesh from Rudraksh, sugarcane, and various other articles.”

Nitin further said, “This year, we decided to create a unique art piece to mark our Silver Jubilee. We collected 25,025 coins of 25 paise over nearly a year and took 25 days to complete the Shivalinga. It took 16 hours to count the coins. We did not collect any funds from anyone. Out of 25025 coins, we used 225 coins for the Ganesha idol and the remaining 24,800 coins for the Shivalinga.”

Venkatesh Prabhu said, “I have a habit of collecting stamps, which made it easy to collect coins too. We collected 25 paise coins to make the Shivalinga and completed the artwork today.”

Amrith Kini said, “When we completed 20 years, we made a Ganesh idol from Rudraksha, which appeared on mangalorean.com For our Silver Jubilee, we planned to make a unique art piece and created the 7ft high Shivalinga, showcasing the ingenuity and skill of the artists involved.”

The Shivalinga, comprising 25,025 twenty-five paise coins, is a marvel of patience, dedication, and craftsmanship. The coins symbolize the 25 years of Master Guy’s journey, adding depth to the artwork and making it a truly unique masterpiece.

After the program, the Shivalinga will be shifted to the Bhajana Mandir and displayed at the Kudroli Temple premises during Dasara. Amrith said, “We want the entire world to see the artwork and the creative skills of Master Guys. Next year, we will come up with new artwork.”

“Rajathagiri Vasana Linga Swaroopa” is a symbol of collective devotion, creativity, and the power of worship. As Master Guys continues to inspire generations, this magnificent Shivalinga will stand tall, reminding us of the transformative impact of art and devotion.

Team Mangalorean wishes Master Guys all the best on their Silver Jubilee Celebrations.