Maundy Thursday Observed With Devotion and Solemnity in Udupi

Udupi: Christians in Udupi Diocese observed Maundy Thursday on April 28.

Bishop of Udupi Diocese, Dr Gerald Isaac Lobo, celebrated the Mass at Milagres Cathedral in Kallianpur along with Fr Valerian Mendonca Rector of the cathedral, Fr Joy Andrade Asst Parish Priest and Fr Lawrence Rodrigues.

In his homily, Fr Valerian Mendonca emphasized the significance of Maundy Thursday. Thereafter the bishop washed the feet of laypersons reminding the washing of the feet of 12 Apostles by Jesus Christ.

At the end of the mass, the Holy Eucharist was taken ceremoniously to the florally decorated Altar of Repose. The reverential transfer of the Holy Eucharist to the Altar of Repose was followed by the adoration.

The devotees take the washing of the feet ritual as a message of Jesus Christ’s humility and service. Maundy Thursday also symbolises Jesus Christ’s agony in the Garden of Gethsemane. To commemorate this agony, night vigils are held in Catholic churches and the vigils usually go on till the commencement of the Good Friday services in the evening the next day.

Maundy Thursday is followed by Good Friday, the day on which the crucifixion and death of Jesus Christ is commemorated. The Way of the Cross to commemorate the Passion of Christ is one of the most important rituals of the Good Friday ceremonies at Catholic churches.



