MBBS student accuses seniors of ragging at Odisha medical college



Bhubaneswar: A first year MBBS student has levelled allegations of ragging against his seniors at the MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur in Odisha’s Ganjam district.

The police have launched a probe into the matter by registering a case.

“On Sunday, a first year MBBS student of MKCG Medical College — Rudra Rout from Balasore district who stays in Hostel-2 on the campus — approached the Baidyanathpur police station alleging that on February 9 at around 11 p.m. when he was returning to his room, two fourth-year students assaulted him without any reason,” said Saravana Vivek M, Superintendent of Police, Berhampur.

After receiving the complaint, the police visited the spot and recorded the statements of the victim and others. The victim was also medically examined.

The accused students have been served notice, directing them to appear at the police station for further inquiry. Police sources also said that legal action would be taken against the accused persons based on the findings of the investigation.

“A report would be sent to the Dean for MKCG for initiating necessary action against the perpetrators as per the guidelines issued by the UGC,” Vivek added.

Meanwhile, the medical college authorities have said that an investigation has been initiated following the receipt of the complaint from the Anti-Ragging Cell of the UGC.

Earlier, the victim student’s father had shared the incident on his X handle, drawing the attention of the authorities, including the Governor of Odisha and the Chief Minister.