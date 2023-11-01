MCC Building All Decked Up for Rajyotsava -50 Years Ago Mysore State became Karnataka



Mangaluru: The Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) building located near Lalbagh, Mangaluru is decked up for RAJYOTSAVA DAY celebrated on 1 November. Propelled by the Karnataka Ekikarana movement and decades of protests, all Kannada-speaking regions outside the Mysore Princely State were unified into one State on November 1, 1956. This newly-banded State was named Mysore. It was only 17 years later — after impassioned campaigning from legislators, writers and activists — that a resolution was enacted by the Parliament on August 21, 1973, to rename the State through the Mysore State Act, 1973.

Thus, on November 1, 1973, the Mysore State became Karnataka. Today marks 50 years since that historic decision. In this series, The Hindu delves into archival material, historical records, anecdotes as well as first-person accounts from senior State leaders to bring you stories about the formation, renaming and development of the State from 1956 to 2023. There’s a festive atmosphere in Karnataka today as the state gears up for Kannada Rajyotsava. This year’s Kannada Rajyotsava holds special significance as it commemorates the golden jubilee of the state’s nomenclature—Karnataka.

In light of this milestone, the Karnataka government has outlined an array of activities to mark the golden jubilee programme. Before 1973, Karnataka was known as the Mysuru state. However, the state underwent a name change on November 1, 1973, during D Devaraj Urs’s tenure as Chief Minister, officially becoming Karnataka. Minister for Kannada and Culture Shivaraj Tangadagi announced a year-long series of programmes to observe this golden jubilee. Special events are scheduled between November 1 and 3, including the installation of statues of Bhuvaneshwari and former CM Devaraj Urs in Bengaluru and Mysuru, respectively.

The year’s programmes have been designed to evoke the spirit of events held 50 years ago, when Karnataka was named. After the renaming, CM Urs organised programmes in Hampi on November 2 and Gadag on November 3. This year’s commemorative programmes will replicate the nostalgia with events on the same dates and at the same venues. Tangadagi explained, “We will organise programmes throughout the year to showcase our rich culture, language, and heritage. On November 1, the respective district-in-charge ministers will hoist the Kannada flag at their district headquarters, followed by the national anthem and Naada Geete. The day will include recitations of five popular Kannada songs, with programmes at every district, taluk, and gram panchayat level.

The Kannada and Culture department plans to unveil a special stamp, and a replica of the Halmidi inscription will be placed in each district headquarters. Emphasis will be given to promoting Kannada schools in border areas. Minister and MLA letterheads will feature the ‘Karnataka Sambhrama-50’ logo, used in all official programmes throughout the year. Additionally, essay and debate competitions will be organised in schools and colleges. In Hampi on November 2, a grand pavilion will be erected, attended by the CM, and a ‘Ratha Yatre’ will take place that night. The desire is to involve Kannadigas residing in other states and countries, with video interactions held with the Kannada diaspora and meetings with those working in IT-BT companies.

Meanwhile, Malureans are gearing up for Kannada Rajyotsava programmes, with Rajyotsava parade, flag hoisting at Nehru Maidan, Mangaluru at 9 am, and then at 4 pm a walkathon starting from Town Hall is organized by Mangaluru City Police to bring awareness on Drug menace to make Mangaluru Drug Free City. At 5 pm a cultural programme will be held at Town Hall, with various performances by police personnel and their children