MCC Corporator Jagadeesh Shetty makes Truck Driver Clear Dumped Debris

Mangaluru: Even as the dumping of construction and demolition (C&D) waste in vacant places in the city has become a headache for the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC), the corporator has taken up the task of keeping his ward clean. Jagadeesh Shetty Boloor, corporator of Boloor ward, has been vigilant and reaching spots whenever people pass on information about garbage menace to him. In a drive carried out alone, Shetty spotted the mini truck that was dumping construction debris in his ward and made its driver clear the spot. The corporator also took the initiative to clear the black spot.

Speaking to Team Mangalorean, Shetty said that he had uploaded the video of taking the driver to task on social media, only to create awareness of cleanliness. “Dumping of waste in public places has become a routine affair in the city, as a section of people are not concerned about the city’s cleanliness. I received a phone call from a citizen on Thursday, informing me about the driver of a mini truck dumping construction debris by the side of a concrete road at Matadakani. Hence, I rushed to the spot immediately and made him clear the spot. If a person dumps waste at a public place, others follow suit, and at the end of the day, the area becomes a black spot,” he said, adding that the error in the administrative system leads to such violations.

BEFORE…

The city corporation has the responsibility to make arrangements for the disposal of C&D waste too, he said. “People are clueless about the disposal of large quantities of waste generated during the renovation of houses and other buildings. As a result, public places in many wards have become black spots. There should be a proper facility for the people to dispose of C & D debris and waste. I have already discussed the matter with MCC commissioner Anand CL, who has responded positively to address the issue,” he added.

He also said, “I have already discussed with the MCC Commissioner and Mayor to take strict action with street vendors coming from out of town, who do their business and leave back waste for pourakarmikas to clean. These vendors don’t even pay taxes or any fees. During the weekend we see a large number of vendors coming from out of town, which hurts the business of local traders who pay taxes, and bear other utility expenses. I will once again raise this issue during the next MCC Council meeting so that a proper solution is planned to stop vendors from dirtying the City”

AFTER CLEAN UP…

Meanwhile, MCC commissioner Anand CL said that people have the option to transport and dump the C&D waste at MCC’s dump yard in Pachanady. “The city corporation has already identified land in Pachanady to dump C&D waste. Anybody can shift C&D waste to the dump yard and the city corporation. People should not dump waste in public places in the city,” he said and warned of taking action against those who violate the rules.