Media Must Uphold the Truth, Says Dr. Shubha H.S. at Udupi Press Day; Veteran Cartoonist James Vaz Honoured

Udupi: Emphasising the press’s enduring responsibility in an age increasingly shaped by social media, Dr. Shubha H.S., Director of the Manipal Institute of Communication, said that mainstream media must continue to uphold truth and bring pressing social concerns to public attention.

She inaugurated the Press Day celebrations organised by the Udupi District Working Journalists’ Association, in association with the Udupi Pathrika Bhavan Committee and Udupi Lombard Memorial (Mission) Hospital, at the IMA Hall in Udupi.

Dr. Shubha observed that journalism’s core duty is highlighting issues affecting society and exposing shortcomings in systems that require correction. She noted that while the media frequently portrays women as victims, politicians, or sportspersons, it seldom projects them as policymakers or subject experts whose perspectives deserve equal recognition and prominence.

Subrahmanya G. Kuriya, President of the Udupi District Working Journalists’ Association, presided over the programme. G.C. Lokesh, State General Secretary of the Karnataka Working Journalists’ Association, and B. Manjunath, Assistant Director of the Udupi Department of Information and Public Relations, attended as chief guests and addressed the gathering.

A special highlight of the event was the felicitation of veteran cartoonist James Vaz with the Press Day Honour, in recognition of his distinguished contributions to journalism and cartooning. The honour celebrated his long-standing creative service and impactful presence in the field of visual commentary.

Resource person S.H. Santhosh Kumar, Administrator of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Institute of Technology, Bengaluru, delivered a special lecture on stress management and personality development for journalists, offering insights into maintaining professional balance in a demanding media environment.

On the occasion, meritorious children of journalists who excelled in this year’s SSLC and PUC examinations were also felicitated. In another significant gesture, Yogeesh Kumbashi, a beneficiary of the Karnataka Government’s Rural Journalists’ Bus Pass Scheme, received his bus pass card.

Among those present on the dais were Astro Mohan, State Committee Member of the Karnataka Working Journalists’ Association; Arun Kumar Shirur, National Committee Member; Ankith Shetty, Joint Coordinator of the Udupi Pathrika Bhavan Committee; and Harish Kundar, Treasurer of the District Association.

District Association General Secretary Nazir Polya welcomed the gathering and delivered the introductory address. Secretary Umesh Marpalli introduced the resource person, while District Committee Member Ajith Aradi announced the names of the award recipients. The citation honouring James Vaz was read by Michael Rodrigues, a member of the Udupi Pathrika Bhavan Committee. Vice-President Uday Kumar Mundkur proposed the vote of thanks, and journalist Akshatha Girish Aithal compered the programme.

The Press Day celebration reflected both the professional responsibilities of journalism and the contribution of senior figures who have shaped the field with integrity, creativity, and commitment.