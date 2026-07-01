Renowned Tiger Dance Artist Dies in Road Accident Near Brahmavar

Udupi: A celebrated Huli Vesha, or Tiger Dance, artist lost his life in a tragic road accident on the National Highway near Heruru Roadset Cross in Brahmavar on Monday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Manjunath (43), a resident of Lakshminagar, Santhekatte.

According to police, Manjunath was travelling back to Udupi with four others in an Innova car after attending a meeting in Goa. The mishap occurred when an express bus heading towards Udupi reportedly applied its brakes suddenly. The Innova, which was following the bus, reportedly lost control and collided with the bus’s rear.

Manjunath sustained severe injuries in the impact and died on the spot. The four other occupants of the vehicle suffered minor injuries and are reported to be out of danger.

Manjunath was widely known along the coastal region for his contribution to Huli Vesha performances. Over the years, he earned great respect for his exceptional skills in body painting and makeup artistry, which played a vital role in the traditional tiger dance performances during Dasara celebrations.

His death has left the local cultural community in shock and mourning, as he was regarded as a prominent figure associated with the art form.

A case has been registered at the Brahmavar Police Station, and further investigation is in progress.