Media urged to refrain from revealing trainee pilot’s identity in Hyderabad sexual assault case

Hyderabad: Police have advised all media houses, digital platforms, and individuals to refrain from publishing or circulating any content that may disclose or lead to the identification of a trainee pilot who alleged sexual assault by a former flight instructor at a pilot training institute in Hyderabad.

C.H. Sridhar, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Malkajgiri Zone, Malkajgiri Police Commissionerate, said on Thursday that it has come to their notice through the victim and their family that certain unverified and misleading information is being circulated in connection with the sexual assault case.

The DCP stated that the case is under investigation and all due procedures as per law are being followed. At this stage, any form of speculation or unverified information may affect the investigation and cause unnecessary distress.

The police requested the public and media to note that, as per Section 72 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 (corresponding to Section 228A IPC), disclosure of the identity of a rape victim, directly or indirectly, is a punishable offence.

The Supreme Court in Nipun Saxena vs Union of India (2018) has prohibited disclosure of any details that may lead to the identification of the victim, including family particulars, place of residence, educational institution, or workplace.

It has also been emphasised that even indirect disclosure, such as mentioning the training institution, locality, or family details, which may reveal the identity of the victim, should be strictly avoided.

The DCP advised media houses and digital platforms to refrain from publishing or circulating any content that may disclose or lead to the identification of the victim, her family, or the work/study places, etc.

He asked them to remove/delete any such content, if already uploaded or shared on digital platforms, including YouTube and other social media channels.

Begumpet police have booked a former flight instructor at an aviation academy for rape after a female trainee pilot accused him of violating her.

As per the victim’s complaint, he had lured her by offering to help her get a good score in the course and, in exchange, sought sexual favours. She alleged that the offence took place last year.

Based on her complaint, police registered a case under Sections 64(2)(f) and 351(2) of the BNS and launched an investigation.

The 30-year-old accused is said to be in his native place in Kerala.