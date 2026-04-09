India, ASEAN discuss ways to strengthen Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

Manila: Secretary (East), Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Periasamy Kumaran and Undersecretary for Policy at the Philippines Department of Foreign Affairs, Leo M Herrera-Lim, co-chaired the 28th ASEAN-India Senior Officials’ Meeting in Manila.

During the meeting, the participants reviewed progress in the implementation of decisions of the ASEAN-India Summit held in October 2025 and discussed ways to strengthen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

In a post on X, the MEA spokesperson stated, “The meeting reviewed progress in the implementation of decisions of ASEAN-India Summit held in October 2025 and discussed ways to strengthen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership as we mark the year 2026 as ASEAN-India Year of Maritime Cooperation.”

On Wednesday, Periasamy Kumaran met representatives of prominent think tanks, academics, and experts in Manila and “had a useful exchange of views on a wide range of bilateral and global issues,” the Indian Embassy in the Philippines posted on X.

Periasamy Kumaran also held a meeting with the Philippines Secretary of Foreign Affairs, Maria Theresa P. Lazaro, in Manila on Wednesday, discussing the progress of the strategic partnership between the two nations and India’s active support for ASEAN.

In a post on X, Lazaro stated, “We had a brief but productive exchange on the progress of Philippines-India strategic partnership, as well as on India’s active support for ASEAN.”

Meanwhile, the ASEAN Senior Officials’ Meeting (SOM) convened in Manila, continued to discuss the Philippines’ Chairship priorities and deliverables to advance ASEAN Community-building, including ways to strengthen ASEAN’s external relations and preparations for the 48th ASEAN Summit in May 2026.

According to a statement released by ASEAN, the meeting, which comprised plenary and retreat sessions, was attended by the SOM Leaders of ASEAN Member States or their representatives, and the Deputy Secretary-General of ASEAN for the ASEAN Political-Security Community.

ASEAN was established in Thailand in 1967 with the signing of the ASEAN Declaration (Bangkok Declaration) by the Founding Fathers of ASEAN: Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore and Thailand, according to the official statement. Brunei Darussalam joined ASEAN in January 1984, followed by Vietnam in July 1995, Laos and Myanmar in July 1997, Cambodia in April 1999, and Timor-Leste in October 2025, making up what is today the 11 Member States of ASEAN.