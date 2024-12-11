Meghalaya govt allocates major portion of state budget to education: CM

Shillong: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Tuesday said that the state government has allocated a major portion of the budget to bring changes in the education sector and the challenges in this field will be addressed by the ruling dispensation.

Sangma attended the Closing Ceremony of the Golden Jubilee Celebration of Nativity Higher Secondary School in Mawkyrwat in the South West Khasi Hills.

He said: “The government has focussed on the education sector with a major allocation of the state budget to this sector. The complexities in the education sector are being addressed. A lot of challenges are there and we need to work in a structured manner and the government will ensure that higher education opportunities are given to our students. We have sanctioned Science and Commerce streams in government colleges of Sohra, Willamnagar and Baghmara and this will gradually be extended to people’s colleges and I am hopeful that with these interventions we will be able to see a difference and improvement in the education sector.”

In his speech, the Chief Minister also praised and appreciated the efforts of the founders namely Fr. Aron the Parish Priest of Nativity Higher Secondary School of our Lord Parish, along with Brixuis Marwein who established the school on the 15th March 1974.

He also spoke on the role of the past and the present governing members, faculty and staff who have not just helped in the creation of infrastructure but in the lives they have helped to shape, transform and touch through the institution.

Sangma also announced a contribution of 25 Lakhs from the Chief Minister’s Special Development Fund as a token for the 50th anniversary of the school.

He also informed the gathering that the road connecting Mawkyrwat and adjoining areas from Weiloi will be improved and expanded through a fund of approximately Rs 120 crore.

The Chief Minister also announced a sanction of Rs. 25 crore for the development of a resort at Nongnah and thanked the community who has collaborated with the government for the creation of the infrastructure and partnering with the government to boost tourism in the area.

Sangma also felicitated Brixuis Marwein, who was the first headmaster of the school, during the occasion.