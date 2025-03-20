Miami Open: Nick Kyrgios records his first win in 896 days

Miami: Nick Kyrgios recorded his first ATP Tour win since 2022 by rallying past American qualifier Mackenzie McDonald at the Miami Open. The 29-year-old, who has been hampered by foot and wrist injuries during an 18-month period, returned to action at the start of the year.

Kyrgios shook off his nagging wrist pain that has kept him sidelined for the past two years and forced him to retire during a first-round match at Indian Wells a few weeks ago before downing McDonald 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

The Aussie was winless since his second-round encounter at the Japan Open in October 2022 and his Thursday’s (IST) win came after 896 days.

After a wrist injury threatened to force the 29-year-old into an early retirement from tennis, Kyrgios believes this milestone is the crowning moment of his return.

“It’s been a long journey, even just to get to the start line of matches and be scared even to be able to finish them,” he said. “To come up and get a win and feel like I belong again, it’s pretty special.”

Kyrgios will next play 22nd seed Karen Khachanov to avenge his US Open 2022 quarterfinals defeat which prevented his path to back-to-back Grand Slam finals.

Kyrgios, winner of seven titles – all on hard courts – has reached at least the fourth round in five Miami Open appearances for his most consistent Masters 1000 event.

“Something about Miami brings out my best stuff. I’m proud of the way I dug it out and competed. At this level you have to compete. I can’t believe I’m here with the surgery I went through and back in the winner’s corner,’’ said the 892nd-ranked Kyrgios, who got into the tournament with a protective ranking.

“It was heavy for me personally. Just the day-by-day process to even be able to hit a tennis ball again was insane. … I want to be strong in those moments, but it was tough,” he added.