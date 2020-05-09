Spread the love



















Migrant workers not ‘cats and dogs’

Freedom of expression is indepth voice not noise but conscience

Mansion of pearls sheen the face irradiate dusk dark horse

Tidal rivers silently brimming crisp crusty sages

Floating birds soaring sky altitude the ceiling aegis

Censored cry clogged voice perpetually slither rest

Delayed decision devastation destruction mortal nest

What a woe and wreck? Bodily wish become fatal gust and gush

Deep sleep running train opened puddle lagoon bloodstain to flush

Sections sector share left behind ‘janma bhoomi’ build buildings

Skyscraper spilled blood ‘shramik’ brain drained chitterlings

Minimal comforts forgo thrill no buck and bear

Fateful site pitiful life bruised volatile dreamer

Stony hearted dry ossein body siphons no blood?

Fat and large human ‘shramik’ candid dutiful god

Callous Cruel crony capitalist vicious how come cause matter cease

Minting treasure mounting pleasure demur nonsense aim to share

Why do you drag and dodge push to the walls weak creature indeed?

Perpetuate the person protect persona created by glorious God

Destroy anything grab everything no God what use?

Tears is the jewel sweat is bauble save salvage scouse

High Taxes economy proposed treasury crowded

Empty belly thirsty throat bleak future dark darned

Migrants workers not cat and dogs but gleaming Koh-I-Noor diamond

Never abandon degrade demean disgrace crush confuse or dispend



Fr Joachim D’Souza, Capuchin