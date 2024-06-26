Milk prices higher in other states than Karnataka: Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Wednesday said that the milk prices in other states are higher than compared to Karnataka.

“Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) decision is in the interest of the farmers. Milk prices in other states are higher as compared to Karnataka. KMF also needs to survive. It belongs to the farmers. The prices should have been hiked further as we are selling it at a low price as compared to other states. What is the price of Amul milk per litre? What is the price of milk in other states? They should compare the prices of our state with others,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.

He said that by opposing the milk price revision, BJP leaders stand exposed as they are against the farmers.

“As a farmer’s son, I know how difficult it is. KMF is losing more than Rs 10 per litre of milk and after once raising it by Rs 3 and now Rs 2, it is still in the interest of the farmers. Rs 2 is not a big amount,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.

He said that let them (BJP) come out and protest but they should also ask about the condition of farmers.

“Farmers are selling off cows as they are not able to take care of them. Our MLAs are saying how they used to take care of a good number of cows and now have reduced their numbers. Instead of protesting, the opposition should have demanded a rise in milk prices,” he said.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has clarified that there will be no increase in the price of Nandini milk but each packet will now contain an additional 50 ml of milk, and the price will be proportionally increased for the increased volume.

On Tuesday, the Karnataka government hiked milk prices by Rs 2, with an additional 50 ml of milk added to each packet.

The revised rates have come into effect from Wednesday.