Minor Altercation between BJP workers, Media representatives, and Police on Duty at Capitanio

Mangaluru: The polling process was going on smoothly at Capitanio High School premises and the people in large numbers turned out to cast their votes. People were standing in long queues to cast their votes.

MP Candidate Padmaraj R. arrived at the polling booth at Capitanio at 7:12 am along with his family. After standing for nearly one hour in the queue, Padmaraj cast his vote.

There was a minor altercation between BJP workers, media representatives, and the police on duty at Capitanio High School premises.

The media representatives requested MP candidate Padmaraj for his opinion. While the journalists were recording MP candidate Padmaraj’s opinion about the elections outside the Caspitanio School gate, BJP workers arrived at the spot and started objecting. When the police requested the BJP workers to move from the spot, they did not heed to their request. The police on duty had to vacate them from the spot but the BJP workers pushed one of the police officers on duty. The BJP workers also questioned the media persons whether they had any manners. BJP workers then continued to argue with the police and the media persons.

Finally, the police dispersed the BJP workers after warning them not to stand in front of the school gate,