Minor rape victim ends life after found pregnant in Mandya

Mandya: In a shocking incident, a 15-year-old girl who was sexually assaulted by her neighbour in Karnataka’s Mandya district, committed suicide after finding out that she was pregnant.

The police have filed a rape case, abatement to suicide, and booked the absconding accused under the POCSO Act.

According to the police, the girl, a student of Class XI, was sexually assaulted by her neighbour. A few months later, she found that she was pregnant. The victim lived with her relatives while her parents stayed in the Kodagu district.

The victim had pleaded with her relatives not to inform her parents about her pregnancy or report the case to the police. On Thursday, she hanged herself from a ceiling fan at the residence of her relatives.

Mandya SP N. Yathish said the victim had revealed about the sexual assault and also about the pregnancy. Her relatives had informed the police. The

A hunt is on to nab the accused.