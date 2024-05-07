Minor Secured for placing Mobile Phone in Women’s Toilet at KMC

LHHR

Mangaluru: A 17-year-old boy was secured by the Mangalore North police for placing a mobile phone in the women’s toilet at the Kasturba Medical College, Light House Hill Road here on May 7.

According to the police, the mobile was discovered as it was ringing even when no one was in the toilet by the security guard of the collegThe phone is seized and a case is registered in the North PS under Cr No 57/2024 u/s 354C IPC.

It is learnt that the accused came to the college disguised as a patient and placed the mobile in the Women’s Toilet.

The accused has been apprehended and produced before the JJ Board as per due procedure.