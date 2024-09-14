Minor Siblings Found Traveling Without Ticket Handed over to Child Welfare Committee

Udupi: Two minor siblings were apprehended by railway authorities at Indrali railway station on Friday for traveling without tickets in a compartment reserved for the disabled.

Travel Ticket Scrutiny Officer K. Vasudev Pai handed over the children, a boy and a girl, to Railway Protection Force (RPF) officer Sudhir Shetty for further action.

Initial investigation revealed that the siblings, residents of Batarayanapura, Bengaluru, had left home without informing their parents. Spanners were found in their possession.

After completing the inquiry, railway police contacted the parents and referred the children to the Child Welfare Committee in Nittur with assistance from Child Protection Unit case workers Prakash and Ambika S. Social worker Nithyananda Volakadu and Investigation Officer Gina Pinto were also involved in the process.

The swift action ensured the siblings’ safety and well-being.