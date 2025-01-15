Misa Bharti says doors of Rabri Devi’s residence open for Nitish Kumar

Patna: On the occasion of Makar Sankranti, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s daughter and Pataliputra MP Misa Bharti made a significant political statement, suggesting the possibility of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s return to the Grand Alliance.

Speaking to the media at her mother and former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi’s residence, she remarked, “The doors of Rabri Devi’s residence are always open for Nitish Kumar.”

When asked about the likelihood of Nitish Kumar re-joining the Grand Alliance, Misa Bharti said: “Nothing is impossible in politics.”

She further added, “It would be too early to say anything right now. Assembly elections are coming up. Auspicious work starts only after Kharmas.”

Misa Bharti’s remarks have reignited discussions in Bihar’s political circles about the potential reconciliation between Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and the RJD-led Grand Alliance.

Speaking on Makar Sankranti, the RJD Chief’s elder daughter and Pataliputra MP emphasised familial ties and the fluid nature of political relationships.

Misa reiterated that Rabri Devi’s residence is always open for Nitish Kumar, portraying him as a family member.

“Nitish Kumar is elder to us and is like a guardian. There is no friend and enemy in politics.”

She emphasised the bond between Lalu Prasad Yadav and Nitish Kumar, likening them to elder and younger brothers.

Misa expressed a broader perspective on political alliances: “I have no enmity with PM Modi or Amit Shah, so why should we have enmity with Nitish Kumar?”

Drawing on cultural and political symbolism, she hinted at potential changes in Bihar’s political scenario: “After Makar Sankranti, there is always some turmoil. It is the election year, and everyone speculates.”

Referring to Nitish Kumar as a “family member” and “uncle”, she softened the tone of political rivalry, suggesting room for dialogue and reconciliation.

This follows Lalu Prasad Yadav’s earlier offer to invite Nitish Kumar to rejoin the Grand Alliance, which the Chief Minister declined.

However, Misa Bharti’s statements seem to keep the door open, highlighting the importance of flexibility in politics, especially with the upcoming Assembly elections.

While Misa Bharti maintained an open and conciliatory tone, Tej Pratap Yadav expressed firm opposition to the idea.

During the Chura-Dahi feast at Rabri Devi’s residence, Tej Pratap Yadav, Lalu Prasad Yadav’s elder son, emphatically rejected any potential rapprochement with Nitish Kumar: “We do not want to invite Nitish Kumar to come, and neither will we let him enter number 10 (Rabri Devi’s residence at 10 Circular Road, Patna).”

Earlier, Tejashwi Yadav, the younger son of Lalu Prasad and the Leader of the Opposition in Bihar, had previously expressed scepticism about re-aligning with Nitish Kumar: “Joining hands with Nitish Kumar would be like shooting oneself in the foot.”