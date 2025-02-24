Mittakonn Inaugurated to Enhance the Flavours of Konkani Literature

Mangaluru: In a significant move to enrich and expand the realm of Konkani literature, the Mittakonn project, an initiative by Mandd Sobhann, was officially inaugurated on February 23, 2025, at the Kalaangann cultural venue. The event marked a notable return of this initiative, which had previously ceased operations but is now reinvigorated with a fresh focus.

The inauguration ceremony began with a symbolic gesture by esteemed children’s author J. F. D’Souza, who added salt to buttermilk and stirred it, representing the enhancement of flavors in literature. His act underscored the essence of the Mittakonn initiative, which aims to provide a richer and more diverse literary experience for children and the wider Konkani-speaking community.

In his introductory remarks, Mittakonn Co-ordinator Rony Crasta Kelarai reflected on the project’s history, noting that it was first launched in 1998. Throughout its original tenure, Mittakonn engaged in various activities, including poetry recitations, book publishing, and literary discussions. Although the project was temporarily halted due to unforeseen circumstances, the renewed commitment to promoting Konkani literature promises a revitalization of its objectives.

This year, Mittakonn aims to center its efforts on children’s literature. The program includes plans to translate and adapt children’s literature from other languages, organize two to three poetry festivals featuring contemporary works, and host a Children’s Literature Festival scheduled for November.

Adding depth to the discourse, renowned linguist Rev. Dr. Pratap Naik S. J. addressed the gathering, emphasizing the necessity of understanding children’s perspectives in literature. He proposed twelve guiding principles to create literature that resonates with younger audiences and underscored the importance of exploring various media, including cartoons, audiobooks, and videos, to foster greater engagement with literature among children.

The event further featured a symposium with contributions from notable figures in the literary community, including Eric Ozario, Naveen Kulshekar, Ajay Dsouza, Hemacharya, Lilly Miranda, Charlie Kulshekar, Salomi Miyapadav, and Mundrel Cyril, all of whom shared their insights and reflections on the future of Konkani literature.

In his welcoming address, Mandd Sobhann President Louis Pinto acknowledged the presence of esteemed guests with a bouquet, while Arunraj Rodrigues effectively compered the event. The inauguration of Mittakonn not only rekindles a vital literary initiative but also pledges a promising future for Konkani literature, especially within the domain of children’s writing.



