MLA Harish Poonja Should Apologize for Insulting BK Hariprasad – Chittaranjan Shetty

Mangaluru: Chittaranjan Shetty, General Secretary of the Dakshina Kannada District Congress, has demanded that Belthangady MLA Harish Poonja apologize for his derogatory remarks against veteran Congress leader BK Hariprasad.

Addressing a press conference at the Congress office in Mangaluru, Shetty said that Poonja’s statement was deplorable and that he should apologize to Hariprasad and the entire Dalit community. He also criticized Poonja for his repeated comments on Hariprasad’s DNA, saying that it was a clear case of prejudice.

Shetty also questioned Poonja’s motives, asking why he was opposing the caste census, which was meant to provide social justice to marginalized communities. He pointed out that while other seers from Udupi had maintained a neutral stance, Poonja had consistently made statements favoring one particular party.

Shetty was accompanied by other Congress leaders, including Neeraj Chandrapal, TD Vikas Shetty, Yogish Kumar, Nithyananda Shetty, Lakshman Shetty, and Manjula Nayak.