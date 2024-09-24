MLA Kamath Demands Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s Resignation

Mangaluru: MLA Vedavyas Kamath urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to resign following the High Court’s verdict, upholding the Governor’s decision to grant prosecution permission in the MUDA scam involving Siddaramaiah.

Kamath stated that despite evidence of illegal activities by the Chief Minister’s family, Siddaramaiah had earlier refused to resign, questioning why he should quit. Now, with the court rejecting his plea, Kamath demanded Siddaramaiah’s resignation to maintain the dignity of the office and cooperate with the investigation.

This development may set the stage for more court verdicts on various scams involving the Karnataka Congress government in the coming days.