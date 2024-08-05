MLA Sunil Kumar has hurt Religious Sentiments by creating Fake Idol of Parshurama – Muniyal Uday Shetty

Udupi, August 5: Congress leader Muniyal Uday Kumar Shetty has accused Karkala MLA Sunil Kumar of creating a fake idol of Parashurama, deceiving people and hurting religious sentiments. Shetty demands Sunil Kumar’s resignation as MLA.

Speaking to reporters, Shetty expressed disappointment and questioned the creation of new legs for the idol when a half-idol was already ready. He also wondered if the existing half-idol was fake.

Shetty alleged that Rs 2.50 crore was spent on the theme park’s inauguration, exceeding the bronze statue’s cost. An advance payment of Rs 1 crore was made before the work order was issued. The theme park was built violating the law and a fake fiber idol was created, hurting Hindu religious sentiments.

Shetty admitted to visiting the sculptor’s godown in Bangalore with his driver and friend, stating they did not interfere with the investigation. He criticized MLA Sunil Kumar for installing a fake idol to win the elections.

District Congress President Ashok Kodavoor, General Secretary Joythi Hebbar, Youth Congress President Deepak Kotian, Congress Leader Shubhada Rao, Subhith A Kotian, Ramesh Kanchan, Vishwas Ammeen, Naveen Salian, and others were present during the press conference.