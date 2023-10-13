Mluru Dasara Committee Bans Tableaux on Daiva Kolas & DJ Music in Dasara Procession

Mangaluru: While the 34th Mangaluru Dasara and Navratri festival at Kudroli Sri Gokarnanatheshwara Temple will commence on October 15, and the Mangaluru Dasara procession will be held on October 24, the Temple committee treasurer R Padmaraj has said that they have received complaints from Tulu organisations. “Organisations have been asserting that showcasing Daiva Kolas on public platforms is an insult to their faith. They have requested that Daiva Kola should not be performed as part of the tableaux during the Mangaluru Dasara procession. Hence, we have decided not to allow any such tableaux that hurt the sentiments of anyone,” he said.

So due to objections from various organisations of the coastal districts, the committee of Kudroli Sri Gokarnanatheshwara Temple has resolved that the tableaux that showcases Daivaradhane of Tulunadu will not be allowed during the Mangaluru Dasara procession. Meanwhile, all other tableaux with reference to Hindu culture and tradition will be allowed. Padmaraj also said “We have already banned the ‘vesha’ (fancy dress) with the costumes of Hindu gods and goddesses during the Mangaluru Dasara procession. Similarly, artists showcasing Daiva Kolas related to the Daivaradhane of Tulunadu will also not be allowed. A decision in this regard was taken at a meeting of the committee. Further, the committee is also contemplating banning DJ music and dance during Mangaluru Dasara”.

Daiva Kolas Tableaux BANNED

“We have been witnessing DJ sounds with loud music during the festival processions. Though we are celebrating religious festivals as per our tradition, in the name of adding vibrancy, DJ music and dance are also incorporated with the processions. This hurts the essence of our culture, and hence we have convened a meeting of all tableaux organisers, to request them not to use DJ music and dance during the Mangaluru Dasara procession,” added Padmaraj.

DJ Music BANNED

The Mangaluru Dasara procession will commence from the Kudroli temple premises at 4 pm on October 24, and proceed via Kambla Road, Mannagudda, Brahmasri Narayana Guru Circle, Lalbagh, Ballalbagh, PVS Circle, KS Rao Road, Hampankatta, Ganapathi High School Road, Car Street and return to the temple for Sharada idol immersion in the ‘Pushkarini’ water tank. The Mangaluru Dasara procession will showcase the cultural heritage of various districts of Karnataka that herald Sanatan Dharma and Indian history, he added.