Modi govt firmly committed to upholding Constitution: Rajnath Singh on Emergency anniversary

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said that June 25 serves not only as a reminder of the Emergency imposed by the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1975 but also as an important occasion to renew the nation’s commitment to democracy, constitutional principles and the rights and freedoms guaranteed to citizens.

His remarks came as the country marked the 51st anniversary of the Emergency declaration, a period that is frequently described by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as one of the darkest phases in the history of independent India’s democratic journey.

Reiterating the Centre’s position on democratic governance, Singh said that the Modi government remains firmly dedicated to preserving constitutional values and strengthening democratic institutions across the country.

Taking to X, the Defence Minister reflected on the events of June 25, 1975, and their impact on the nation’s democratic framework.

“On this day in 1975, the Emergency was imposed in India. The Emergency remains one of the darkest chapters in the history of Indian democracy. During that period, freedom of speech and expression was curtailed, attempts were made to control and undermine the judiciary, and the rights of millions of citizens were violated,” Singh wrote.

The senior BJP leader stated that the events of that period demonstrate “that when those in power become authoritarian, the lives of citizens, democratic institutions, and constitutional values come under serious threat”.

Emphasising the broader significance of the anniversary, he said the day should not be viewed merely as a historical remembrance but also as an opportunity to reaffirm the country’s collective dedication to democratic ideals and constitutional governance.

“Therefore, this day is not only an occasion to remember the past, but also an opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to democracy, the Constitution, and the rights and freedoms of citizens. Our government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, remains firmly committed to upholding the Constitution in both letter and spirit and to strengthening India’s democratic institutions,” Singh said.

The Defence Minister also paid tribute to those who resisted the Emergency and worked to safeguard democratic values during that period.

“The nation remains indebted to all those who stood against the injustices and excesses of the Emergency and courageously defended democracy and the Constitution,” he added.

Meanwhile, the BJP will observe ‘Samvidhan Hatya Diwas’ (Constitution Murder Day) across Bihar, Haryana and several other parts of the country on Thursday to commemorate the anniversary of the Emergency.