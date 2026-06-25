News Advisory: Shah Rukh Khan’s Visit to Mangaluru

Mangaluru: Authorities have issued a public advisory ahead of actor Shah Rukh Khan’s visit to the city today, clarifying that the event is an invite-only private programme. Attendees must carry valid passes for entry, and officials note that those without passes will not be admitted.

The public is strongly advised not to attempt entry without an authorized pass, as anyone lacking valid credentials will be denied access at the gate. Authorities have reinforced security to ensure the event remains confined to guests and designated personnel only.

Due to expected vehicle movement and security protocols, local police will enforce traffic regulations to keep the highway clear and maintain orderly flow across the city. Residents and commuters are requested to cooperate fully with the arrangements and avoid unnecessary travel near the venue during the event period.

Officials have also urged the public not to gather near the event location or along the highway, warning that security personnel will strictly monitor and control the area to prevent congestion and ensure smooth operations. The advisory emphasizes that public cooperation is essential for maintaining discipline, minimizing disruption, and facilitating safe traffic movement throughout Mangaluru.

Authorities have appealed to citizens to remain patient, follow instructions issued by police and event staff, and extend full support to the measures put in place for the occasion.