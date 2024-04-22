Modi Has Given ‘Chombu’ to Karnataka in Last 10 Years Rule – Randeep Singh Surjewala

Udupi: The 15th Finance Commission has allocated Rs 58,000 crore to Karnataka as its right, but the Prime Minister gives the people of Karnataka only a “chombu” said All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala.

Speaking at a press meet held at Udupi on April 22, Sandeep Singh Surjewala said that for the last 10 years, the Modi government has neglected Karkatala and given only a Chombu to the people. This time, in the elections, the people of Karnataka will teach a lesson to the BJP, he said.

Nearly 3 crore households in Karnataka are getting the benefit of about ₹1.2 lakh every year in the form of Gruha Lakshmi, Gruha Jyothi, Anna Bhagya, Shakti and Yuva Nidhi guarantee schemes of the State government.

Modi Government at the Centre is giving 6.5 crore people of Karnataka only a “Chombu” (a pot used as a slang for emptiness), even though Rs 18,400 crore is due for Karnataka under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF). “This is neither BJP’s money nor Congress’s money. It belongs to our farmers and our labourers, he said.

The people have to choose between the tried and tested guarantee model of Congress and the “Chombu” model of the Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government.

Claiming that there was no Modi wave anywhere in the country including Karnataka, he said that the Congress will win 20 out of the 28 seats in Karnataka, paving the way for the Congress-led INDIA alliance coming to power at the Centre in June this year.

Listing the promises made by the Congress in its Lok Sabha election manifesto including the Rs 1 lakh per year to women heads of all poor households, Rs 1 lakh stipend per year to all unemployed youths with training for two years, farm loan waivers amounting to around 3 to 3.5 lakh crore people across the country and guaranteed Minimum Support Price (MSP) to farmers, Surjewala said that the Congress party was running a “positive” campaign for the welfare of the people of the country.

Accusing the BJP of “dividing the people on the basis of religion”, Surjewala said that the Congress was working towards “Uniting the people through progress and prosperity.”

The BJP has launched a conspiracy against the Constitution as many of its MPs have come out in the open stating that the Constitution will be changed if the BJP gets 400 seats. “The PM has not pulled up such leaders for making statements against the Constitution. They haven’t even withdrawn the candidacy of such leaders,” The BJP has weakened the Constitution in many ways, as Karnataka and a few other states have approached the Supreme Court seeking funds. “There is a systematic attack on federalism and fiscal freedom,” he added.