Moments after India claimed Champions Trophy, communal tension erupts in MP’s Mhow

Bhopal: Moments after Rohit Sharma and his team triumphed over New Zealand by four wickets in a thrilling final of the cricket Champions Trophy, celebrations turned chaotic in Mhow near Indore, Madhya Pradesh, late Sunday night.

The festive atmosphere quickly escalated into tension among two communities as stones were pelted at the joyous crowd.

The incident occurred around 10.30 p.m. on Sunday, when a procession in the Jama Masjid area sparked a dispute over firecrackers. This quickly escalated into a confrontation, with stone-pelting spreading to several areas, including Manak Chowk, Patti Bazaar, and Market Chowk, among others.

The situation spiralled out of control when two opposing groups faced off, further intensifying the chaos. Numerous videos have emerged showing individuals from a specific community targeting jubilant cricket fans with stones. In response to the incident, a heavy police presence has been deployed to prevent further unrest.

Additional security forces have been called in to maintain control, a senior police officer told IANS over the phone.

Even with the police present, the stone-pelting persisted, reports said, and some individuals brandished weapons.

Anger boiled over, leading to the torching of shops and vehicles by miscreants. The violence was exacerbated by the use of petrol bombs, video footage, and reports revealed. To quell the unrest, the police resorted to using mild force through lathi charges and fired tear gas shells. The violence left two houses, four shops, and a “magic” vehicle damaged. Over a dozen vehicles were set ablaze and vandalized, unconfirmed reports said.

However, the police took over and brought the situation under control. The full extent of the damage will be determined after further investigation.

The police continue to work towards restoring order, but the area remains on edge

As soon as the Indian cricket team won the Champions Trophy 2025, jubilations erupted across the country, with lakhs taking to the streets to celebrate the win.