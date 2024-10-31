Moms of Mangalore Hosts Inclusive Diwali Celebration with Bolpuda Gauji- Season 3 at Fiza by Nexus Mall

Mangaluru: In a beautiful celebration of Diwali, Moms of Mangalore a registered trust and community of 42k moms recently hosted Bolpuda Gauji- Season 3, a Diwali-themed event dedicated to fostering joy, unity, and inclusivity within the community. The gathering brought families together to participate in a vibrant array of Diwali competitions designed for all age groups, ensuring a day filled with fun, connection, and cultural pride.

The event’s competitions, including Diya Decoration, Diya Holder – Best Out of Waste, Greeting Card Making , Dance Competition, Costume contest, brought out creative talents from children of all ages. Families also enjoyed the Parent and Child Ethnic Walk, where parents and children proudly showcased their traditional attire, celebrating the spirit of Diwali and family bonds.

A standout feature of the celebration was the inspiring ramp walk featuring children with special needs dressed in Diwali attire, carrying their hand-decorated diyas. Walking alongside their parents, these children lit up the stage, reflecting the day’s commitment to inclusivity and the importance of creating spaces for all children to shine.

The event was generously sponsored by Euro Kids-Kodialbail, which engaged younger children with free, fun learning activities, sparking curiosity and joy through hands-on engagement. Co-sponsors included Fieldstar, GroupEx Fitness, Birthday Poppers, Chunari , Hangyo Ice Creams, Mangalore City Vibes, Stanley’s Studio & Video and Krishna’s Photo vision whose contributions helped make the day a wonderful experience for all.

Every child who participated received a goodie bag, a participation certificate, and an ice cream treat, courtesy of Hangyo, filling the event with smiles and laughter. Esteemed guests of honor Sandhya Kamath, and Waseem from Mangalore Meri Jaan were present to celebrate this occasion, while distinguished judges Gauri Suhas Rao, Vinayak Acharya, Anvitha Acharya & Gowtham Padmashali evaluated the competitions, offering their support and encouragement to all participants.

The day was a true celebration of togetherness, filled with joy and shared moments that embodied the Diwali spirit. From the beaming smiles on children’s faces to the community-wide embrace of inclusivity, Bolpuda Gauji- Season 3 left an indelible mark on the hearts of everyone involved, creating cherished memories for families and children alike.

In addition to hosting vibrant events like Bolpuda Gauji, Moms of Mangalore (MOM) is dedicated to creating a space where members can come together not only to celebrate festivals but also to participate in a wide range of social, cultural, and community-building activities throughout the year. Whether it’s hands-on workshops, meaningful discussions, charity drives, or educational sessions, MOM offers endless ways to connect, learn, and grow as a community. We warmly encourage all moms to join this dynamic group to tap into its rich resources, share their own unique strengths, and be part of a supportive network that celebrates the spirit of motherhood and togetherness in Mangalore.