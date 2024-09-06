Monsignor Felix Joseph Noronha celebrates Golden Sacerdotal Jubilee at Sagar, Shivamogga

Shivamogga: Monsignor Felix Joseph Noronha, Vicar General of the Diocese of Shimoga as well as the Parish Priest of St. Joseph’s Church, Sagara, celebrated his Sacerdotal Golden Jubilee on September 4th at Sagara.

Parishioners of St. Joseph’s Church, Sagara organised Felicitation ceremony for their loving Parish Priest. Thanks giving Holy Eucharist was celebrated at 10am by Msgr Felix Joseph Noronha. Most Rev. Dr Peter Machado, Archbishop of Archdiocese of Bangalore, Most Rev. Dr Francis Serrao SJ, Bishop of Diocese of Shimoga, Most Rev. Dr Derek Fernandes, Bishop of Diocese of Belgaum, Most Rev. Dr Duming Dias, Bishop of Diocese of Karwar and Priests from Diocese of Shimoga and other Dioceses concelebrated the Holy Eucharist.

Bishop Francis Serrao SJ preached the homily. He narrated in his homily role of a Pastor in the given context. Jesus is the Good Shepherd who leads us and we in tern go ahead courageously in serving him our given mission.

After the Mass, Parishioners organised Felicitation ceremony for Msgr Felix Joseph Noronha in the Parish Hall. Assistant Parish Priest Fr Joy Jolsan Andrade together with the Jubilee committee organised the programme. Archbishop Peter Machado and Bishop Francis Serrao SJ spoke felicitatory words as they honoured Msgr Felix Joseph Noronha. Parishioners as well family members too honoured him.

Msgr Felix Joseph Noronha was born on 4th March 1950 at Sagar. He was ordained as Priest for the Diocese of Chikmagalur on 4th September 1974. When Diocese of Shimoga was erected on November 14,1988 he became the Priest of Diocese of Shimoga.

He served the Chikmagalur as well as Shimoga Diocese in various capacities. When he was in Chikmagalur he did his Masters Degree at Chennai in Karnatic Music. Ever since as a musician, Composer, Singer and Lyric Writer, he has composed innumerable Christian Devotional Hymns, they are used in the liturgical services all over Karnataka.

He has held important portfolios in Ecclestical arena. Namely; Senator, College of Consultor, Vicar Forane and presently Vicar General of the Diocese of Shimoga.

Being a priest he rendered his services in St. Joseph’s Cathedral, Chikmagalur, St. Anthony’s Church, Mudigere, St. Joseph The Worker Church, Paper Town – Bhadravati, Infant Jesus Church, Sharavathinagar – Shivamogga, Sacred Heart Cathedral – Shivamogga, St. Sebastian’s Church – Soraba, Our Lady of Health Shrine – Harihara, Good Shepherd Church – Gopala, Shivamogga and at present he is the Parish Priest of St. Joseph’s Church- Sagara.

Report by Fr Franklin D’Souza, Shivamogga

Photos: St. Joseph’s Church, Sagar