Morale of criminals in Bihar has significantly risen: CPI-ML on murder of Jitan Sahani

Patna: CPI-ML National General Secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya on Tuesday slammed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the poor law and order situation following the murder of Jitan Sahani.

“The murder of Mukesh Sahani’s father, who was sleeping alone, indicates that the morale of criminals has significantly risen in the state. The criminals have no fear of the government or of the administration,” Dipankar Bhattacharya said after he visited Darbhanga to console Mukesh Sahani, the Chief of the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), over the gruesome murder of his father Jitan Sahani.

He said that Nitish Kumar’s claim of good governance, where people can roam anywhere during the night however a person gruesomely murdered while sleeping in his house contradicts his claims.

“Such incidents should be urgently addressed and the government must guarantee the safety of its people,” Bhattacharya said.

He said that crime has sharply increased in Bihar since the Lok Sabha election, making people feel unsafe.

Darbhanga Police has detained four persons in the murder case of Jitan Sahani.

Reportedly, the deceased had lent money on interest to two of the four suspects.

A day before the incident, an altercation occurred because Sahani had kept the bike of one of the suspects as a guarantee.

The police are gathering information about the financial transactions and mobile call history of the four suspects. The CCTV footage has also not been released yet.