‘More power to you’: Mehbooba Mufti to Mamata, Siddaramaiah & Stalin on Waqf Act

Srinagar: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and President of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday thanked West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka chief ministers for their stand on the Waqf (Amendment) Act while regretting a lack of such response from the J&K government.

“I have written to @MamataOfficial ji, @mkstalin ji & @siddaramaiah ji expressing heartfelt gratitude for their courageous & principled stand against the Waqf (Amendment) Bill. In today’s India, where dissent of any kind is increasingly criminalised, their unequivocal voices come as a breath of fresh air,” the former Chief Minister wrote on X.

“As residents of Jammu and Kashmir – the only Muslim-majority region in the country, we find solace and inspiration in your unwavering stance in these dark and challenging times. More power to you,” she added.

The ruling National Conference (NC) has filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

Earlier, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah defended the protest of NC MLAs against the Waqf Act in the Legislative Assembly.

On Wednesday, the party announced its decision to challenge the Act, which it termed a constitutionally “alarming interference” in the religious affairs of the Muslim community.

“On the directions of Party President Farooq Abdullah, and in the interest of the minorities of India, JKNC has challenged the Waqf Amendment Act in the Supreme Court. Our MLAs @arjunsinghraju, @AdvReyazkhan & Hilal Lone have filed a writ petition today seeking justice,” the NC said in a post on X on Friday.

Muslim religious leaders and organisations have criticised the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

J&K BJP leaders have supported the Act, saying that it aims to remove anomalies and make the Waqf Boards technology-driven.

Darakshan Andrabi, head of J&K Waqf Board, has defended the Act, saying that it will remove the age-old monopoly on Waqf Boards in the country.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill was passed by Parliament on April 4 after marathon debates in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.