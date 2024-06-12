More than 35 killed in fire in Kuwait

Kuwait building fire: Indian Ambassador meets injured in hospital

New Delhi: Adarsh Swaika, Ambassador of India to Kuwait, visited the Farwaniya Hospital in Kuwait city where many Indian workers injured in Wednesday’s fire incident have been admitted.

“Ambassador Adarsh Swaika visited Mubarak Al-Kabeer Hospital, where 11 workers injured in today’s fire have been admitted. 10 of them are expected to be released today & one in hospital is reportedly stable. He met with patients still in hospital & assured them of Embassy’s full support,” the Indian Embassy in Kuwait posted on X.

The Indian diplomat met a number of patients and assured them of full assistance from the Embassy.

Swaika also visited the tragic fire-incident site in Mangaf to ascertain the situation, assuring that the Indian Embassy is in constant touch with relevant Kuwaiti law enforcement, fire-service and health authorities for necessary action and emergency medical health-care.

Earlier, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar expressed deep shock over the tragic fire incident, which he said has resulted in several deaths.

“Deeply shocked by the news of the fire incident in Kuwait city. There are reportedly over 40 deaths and over 50 have been hospitalised. Our Ambassador has gone to the camp. We are awaiting further information,” Jaishankar said on X.

“Deepest condolences to the families of those who tragically lost their lives. Wish early and full recovery to those who have been injured. Our Embassy will render the fullest assistance to all concerned in this regard,” he added.

The Indian Embassy in Kuwait has also put out an emergency helpline number in connection with the tragedy.

Kuwait’s Ministry of Health also released a statement Wednesday afternoon.

“The Ministry of Health has so far dealt with 43 cases through the accident departments in a number of hospitals, in a building fire incident in Mangaf, of which 4 cases arrived dead,” it said.

Dozens, including several Indian workers, dead in Kuwait building fire

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Wednesday expressed deep shock over the tragic fire incident in Kuwait city which has resulted in dozens of deaths, including of many Indian nationals.

“Deeply shocked by the news of the fire incident in Kuwait city. There are reportedly over 40 deaths and over 50 have been hospitalised. Our Ambassador has gone to the camp. We are awaiting further information,” Jaishankar posted on X.

“Deepest condolences to the families of those who tragically lost their lives. Wish early and full recovery to those who have been injured. Our Embassy will render the fullest assistance to all concerned in this regard,” he added.

The Indian Embassy in Kuwait has also put out an emergency helpline number in connection with the tragedy, confirming that it involved Indian workers.

“All concerned are requested to connect over this helpline for updates. The Embassy remains committed to render all possible assistance,” it said.

Meanwhile, Kuwait’s Ministry of Health also released a statement Wednesday afternoon.

“The Ministry of Health has so far dealt with 43 cases through the accident departments in a number of hospitals, in a building fire incident in Mangaf, of which 4 cases arrived dead,” it said.

More than 35 killed in fire in Kuwait

Kuwait City: More than 35 people died when a fire broke out in a building housing workers in Kuwait early on Wednesday, officials said.

At least 35 bodies were still inside the building after the fire was put out, head of the criminal evidence department at the Interior Ministry, Major General Eid al-Owaihan, said.

The Health Ministry said at least 43 people have been transferred to hospitals for treatment and four have died.

Search teams continue to inspect the building to look for other victims and investigations are ongoing into the reason behind the fire.

Local media said the fire broke out in a six-floor building overcrowded with workers in al-Mangaf area, south of the capital.