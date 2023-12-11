Mother paraded naked, tied to pole and beaten after son elopes with girl in Belagavi



Belagavi: A horrific incident of a mother being paraded naked on the streets in Vantamuri village near Belagavi city after her son eloped with a local girl, came to light on Monday.

The incident has shocked the state and proved to be a great embarrassment for the government as it was reported from a place located close to the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi, where the winter session of the Assembly is underway.

According to police, the incident took place in the wee hours of Monday after the couple eloped on Sunday night.

Dundappa Nayak and Priyanka were in love and the family of the girl was opposed to this. They were planning to get her married to another man so she eloped with Dundappa Nayak on Sunday night.

The enraged family members of Priyanka barged inside Dundappa Nayak’s residence and ransacked it.

They broke the tiles of the roof of the house by pelting stones and then dragged Kamalamma, the mother of the boy outside the house.

The incident took a heinous turn when they stripped her naked and paraded her in the village before tying her to an electric pole and beating her.

Home Minister Dr. G Parameshwara rushed to visit the victim at the Belagavi District Hospital and inquired about her condition. He got the details of the incident from her and also visited her house at Vantamuri Village.

Parameshwara also spoke to the grandmother of the youth, who eloped with the girl and talked to the neighbours about the incident.

When the neighbours hesitated to answer, Parameshwara urged them to cooperate with the investigation and reminded them that the victim was from among them.

“The inhuman incident had taken place at 12.30 am on Monday. A 24-year-old youth had eloped with an 18-year-old girl. About 10 to 15 relatives ransacked the house of the boy. They stripped the mother of the boy naked and assaulted her after tying her to an electric pole. The police rushed to the spot and rescued the women. Seven people have been arrested in this connection,” he stated.

Parameshwara stated that efforts were being made to track the lovers.

“This kind of act will not bring respect to anyone and legal action against the perpetrators of the crime will be initiated. The victim Kamalamma is traumatised by the incident. This is an unfortunate incident and legal action will be taken,” he added.



