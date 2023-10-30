Mother, two daughters run over by train in UP’s Meerut



Meerut (Uttar Pradesh): A 40-year-old woman and her two daughters died on Sunday night when they were run over by the Vande Bharat Express at a manned level crossing in this district while they were crossing it, the police said.

Superintendent of Police (City) Piyush Kumar Singh said the accident took place when the gates of the Kasampur manned level crossing were closed but the three crossed the tracks.

He added that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

The police official said that Naresh was pulling a hand-driven cart, while his wife Mona and their daughters Manisha, 14, and Charu ,7, were seated at the back side of the cart.

At the Kasampur manned railway crossing, Naresh moved under the railway gate, and was crossing the railway track when the semi-high speed train hit the rear of the cart, running over Mona, and her two daughters, who died on the spot.