MP Captain Brijesh Chowta Appointed to Parliamentary Standing Committee on Energy

New Delhi: Captain Brijesh Chowta, Member of Parliament representing Dakshina Kannada, has been appointed to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Energy. This committee oversees the Ministry of Power and the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.

As a member of this committee, Captain Chowta will be responsible for reviewing and overseeing energy policies and programs, examining legislation related to the energy sector, monitoring energy production, distribution, and consumption, and promoting renewable energy sources and sustainable development.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Energy will hold its first meeting on 7th October.