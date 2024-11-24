MP Captain Brijesh Chowta Meets Fin Min Nirmala Seetharam In Delhi; Appeals For Key Development Projects For DK Including Global Capacity Centre, Premier Banking Institute

On the eve of the Winter session of parliament, Dakshina Kannada MP Captain Brijesh Chowta met the Honourable Union Finance Minister Smt Nirmala Seetharaman today, presenting a detailed appeal to expedite critical infrastructure and seek novel development projects for Mangaluru.

The meeting follows the Finance Minister’s recent visit to Mangaluru, during which Captain Chowta had engaged in discussions regarding the region’s developmental priorities. Captain Chowta, in his letter, outlined the strategic importance of several ongoing and proposed projects, highlighting their potential to elevate Mangaluru as a centre of trade, commerce, and innovation while strengthening its role as a secure coastal front.

Among the key proposals are the completion of Mangaluru-Bengaluru Highway (NH-75) and the launch of the Indian Coast Guard Academy and Konkan Railway Merger with Indian Railways, which are all long pending demands.

Among the new initiatives proposed are inviting Global Capability Centres and the setup of a Premier Banking institution.

Speaking after the meeting, Captain Chowta remarked, “These initiatives have the potential to transform Mangaluru into a pivotal hub of trade, commerce, and economic activity while strengthening its coastal security. I am confident that, under the Finance Minister’s guidance and leadership, these projects will pave the way for the holistic development of Dakshina Kannada.”

Speaking about the appeal for an Institute of Banking Research and Training (IBRT) to serve the growing need for regional financial hubs, Captain Chowta said “We are the cradle of banking and the best banking and finance minds of our country have come from our region. So it is only befitting that as an ode to to the legacy of our region, we be home to a premier institution”.

Emphasizing on the alliance of these projects with the broader vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat articulated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and emphasizing the importance of fostering balanced regional growth to achieve the goal of Viksit Bharat 2047, Captain Chowta reiterated his commitment to transforming Dakshina Kannada into a model of progress, innovation, and development.