MP Chowta Champions Veterans’ Disability Pension Rights in Parliament

New Delhi: Dakshina Kannada Member of Parliament, Captain Brijesh Chowta, brought the significant challenges faced by ex-servicemen in accessing disability pensions to the forefront during Zero Hour in Parliament today. He highlighted the systemic hurdles and bureaucratic delays that veterans encounter, advocating for streamlined processes and improved accessibility.

Captain Chowta, emphasizing his commitment to the welfare of his “brothers-in-arms,” drew attention to the complex and often protracted administrative procedures involved in disability pension applications. He noted that numerous veterans are burdened by repeated requests for documentation, even after initial submissions, and lengthy assessment processes.

“A soldier is never out of duty,” Captain Chowta stated, “but circumstances like injuries that lead him to retire require that we stand by the Faujis and their families.” He argued that veterans should not be forced into protracted court battles to secure benefits rightfully deserved after years of selfless service.

To address these issues, Captain Chowta urged the government to implement a single-window clearance system for disability pension applications. He emphasized that such a system would ensure accountability and standardization, significantly reducing the difficulties faced by veterans navigating the application process.

“I urge the ministry to set up a single-window clearance system to ensure both accountability as well as a standardized process so that veterans do not have to encounter such problems and that too to avail disability pension,” the MP stated.

Captain Chowta’s intervention underscores his unwavering dedication to the welfare of India’s veterans and his commitment to ensuring they receive the support and recognition they deserve. His advocacy aims to alleviate the bureaucratic burdens that often hinder ex-servicemen from accessing essential disability benefits.



