MP Chowta Presses for Infrastructure Improvements in Meeting with Ministry of Road Transport and Highways Secretary

New Delhi: Member of Parliament Captain Brijesh Chowta met with Shri Umashankar, Secretary, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, this afternoon to address critical road infrastructure concerns affecting his constituency. The discussions centered around expediting ongoing projects and securing future infrastructural development to mitigate the region’s vulnerability to monsoon-related disruptions.

MP Chowta specifically urged the Secretary’s immediate intervention in accelerating the completion of crucial roadworks along two key routes: BC Road to Gundya and Sakleshpur to Maranahalli. Delays in these projects, he emphasized, exacerbate the challenges faced by residents and businesses, particularly during the monsoon season.

A significant portion of the meeting was dedicated to the Shiradi Ghat road, a vital artery frequently impacted by landslides. MP Chowta stressed the urgency of finalizing the alignment and Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Shiradi Ghat, highlighting the project’s paramount importance in ensuring year-round connectivity and mitigating the devastating impact of landslides on lives and livelihoods. He underscored the region’s susceptibility to such natural disasters, emphasizing the need for proactive and expeditious action from the Ministry.

Beyond these major thoroughfares, MP Chowta also raised concerns regarding the Port connectivity road between BC Road and Mukka. He advocated for the need to improve the quality and regularity of road maintenance on this critical stretch.

Furthermore, he recommended the disbandment of the Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) currently managing the road and the transfer of complete responsibility to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to streamline maintenance efforts and ensure a consistent standard of upkeep.

The meeting reflects MP Chowta’s commitment to advocating for improved infrastructure in his constituency and addressing the urgent needs stemming from the region’s challenging terrain and susceptibility to natural disasters.